જૂનાગઢમાં કાચી-પાકી કેરી અને રોકડ સહિત રૂ.ર૧ હજારનાં મુદ્દામાલની ચોરી

જૂનાગઢમાં ખાપરાકોડીયાની ગુફા પાસે રહેતાં ઈબ્રાહીમશા મહોમદશા રફાઈએ પોલીસમાં એવા મતલબની ફરીયાદ નોંધાવી છે કે ફરીયાદીનાં મકાનનાં ફળીયામાં રાખેલ કાચી કેરીનાં ૧૦ કાર્ટુન, ર૦ કિલો પાકેલી કેરી તથા રોકડ રૂ.૧૦ હજાર તથા એક લારી અને ગેસનો ભરેલ બાટલો મળી કુલ રૂ.ર૧ હજારનાં મુદ્દામાલની ચોરી કરી ગયાની ફરીયાદ અજાણ્યા શખ્સ સામે નોંધાવેલ છે. એ ડીવીઝન પોલીસે આ અંગે ગુનો નોંધી અને વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.
